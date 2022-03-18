Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dune Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Dune Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 958.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

