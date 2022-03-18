Brokerages Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Post $0.48 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.45. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAMG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $286.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

