iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD) Trading Up 3.6%

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.96 and last traded at $72.96. Approximately 778,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 908,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.36.

