Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Raises Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 160.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.22. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EQR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,149,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,071,000 after acquiring an additional 63,027 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 654,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,263,000 after acquiring an additional 180,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 641,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

