VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.

VMW stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.11. VMware has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam increased its position in VMware by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

