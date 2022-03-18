Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend by 18.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

SCVL stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $957.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.28. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 593.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 65,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $2,516,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

