Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.20. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 352,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 293,271 shares during the period.

