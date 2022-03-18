Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

BMRC opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $41.46.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 66,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

