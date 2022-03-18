Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Pan American Silver worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 109,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 16,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $27.61 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

