MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives $14.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEGEF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.