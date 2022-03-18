Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $39.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZYME. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $411.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 34,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 506.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 205,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $2,441,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

