Brokerages Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT at $9.54

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

