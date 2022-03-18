International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stake Decreased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.85% of International Seaways worth $13,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in International Seaways by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 82.8% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,239,000 after buying an additional 1,596,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 69.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after buying an additional 1,296,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 77.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 340,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter worth approximately $12,458,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INSW opened at $16.85 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.34%.

INSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

