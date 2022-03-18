Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 794,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.52% of Tronox worth $19,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Tronox by 34.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at $3,338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 83.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 139,658 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Tronox by 264.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 623,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 452,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROX opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.19. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

