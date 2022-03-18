Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 139,249 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,249 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $16,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $109.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

