HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.38% of HNI worth $25,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HNI by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,955,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HNI by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,196,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HNI by 21.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 638,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 114,009 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 14.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 77,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.95.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. HNI had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. HNI’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. HNI’s payout ratio is 91.85%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,043,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,777. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HNI (Get Rating)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

