Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Albemarle worth $22,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,045,000 after buying an additional 53,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,992,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 807,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth $144,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

NYSE ALB opened at $196.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 183.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $141.94 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

