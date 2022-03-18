NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at Cormark

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NWH.UN. CIBC set a C$15.50 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.38.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$14.30 on Thursday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$14.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

