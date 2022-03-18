Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Increased to C$31.50 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Information Services (TSE:ISVGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$30.75 to C$31.50 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of Information Services from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$35.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.60.

Shares of ISV opened at C$22.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market cap of C$399.18 million and a P/E ratio of 13.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.14. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$33.87.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

