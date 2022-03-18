ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OKE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07. ONEOK has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $69.90.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

