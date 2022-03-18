Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.13.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.93.

JAZZ stock opened at $157.47 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $71,557,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,005,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

