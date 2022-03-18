Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.17.

ATD opened at C$52.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.64. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of C$55.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 8.98%.

