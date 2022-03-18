Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($25.27) to €22.00 ($24.18) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Buzzi Unicem has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of BZZUY opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.

About Buzzi Unicem (Get Rating)

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.