Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($25.27) to €22.00 ($24.18) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Buzzi Unicem has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of BZZUY opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

