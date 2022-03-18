Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Price Target Increased to GBX 80 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.04) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 58.22 ($0.76) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.81 million and a PE ratio of 4.38. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 42.36 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Gem Diamonds’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. Gem Diamonds’s payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

