Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carnival Co. & plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.