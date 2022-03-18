Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 6,000.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($63.72) to GBX 4,950 ($64.37) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,751.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $293.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.67. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $232.14 and a one year high of $349.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.62%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

