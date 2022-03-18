Adicet Bio, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Adicet Bio in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05).

ACET has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.48.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $216,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $455,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

