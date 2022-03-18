Short Interest in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Increases By 16.5%

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 182,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
PC Connection stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $52.86.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PC Connection by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,215,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
