Short Interest in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Increases By 16.5%

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 182,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

PC Connection stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $52.86.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 34,685 shares of company stock worth $1,600,594 over the last three months. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PC Connection by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,215,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

About PC Connection (Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.