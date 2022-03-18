Short Interest in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Rises By 17.2%

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 48,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CYBE opened at $38.15 on Friday. CyberOptics has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.70.
CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CyberOptics (Get Rating)
CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.
