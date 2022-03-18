Short Interest in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Rises By 17.2%

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 48,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 260.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 233.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 56,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBE opened at $38.15 on Friday. CyberOptics has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.70.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

