Truist Financial Weighs in on Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,181,000 after buying an additional 815,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after buying an additional 499,225 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.