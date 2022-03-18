S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $459.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $468.00 to $459.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $477.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $402.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.57. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $342.60 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

