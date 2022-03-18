The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,083 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 4.63% of Bancorp worth $66,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bancorp by 1,912.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 177,532 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.34. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

