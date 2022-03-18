SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 182.14%. SOPHiA Genetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SOPH stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SOPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SOPHiA Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $1,792,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

