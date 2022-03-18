Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $60.32 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,133 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Workday worth $60,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $1,149,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.83.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $235.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.04. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,353.00 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

