Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SMAR opened at $48.58 on Friday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.72.

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James N. White bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 56.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 20.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

