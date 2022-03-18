The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

NYSE:TRV opened at $181.03 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $181.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

