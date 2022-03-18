YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. American National Bank acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $106.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $97.62 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

