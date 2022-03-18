YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.