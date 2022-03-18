YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 397,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 110,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $104,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,451. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

GSHD opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.74. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 302.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

