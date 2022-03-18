YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 517 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

NYSE:WMB opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

