YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after acquiring an additional 172,681 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after acquiring an additional 358,020 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,424,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,340,000 after acquiring an additional 267,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $112.54 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,653,826 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

