Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Empresaria Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of EMR opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.06) on Friday. Empresaria Group has a 52-week low of GBX 49.31 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 94 ($1.22). The company has a market capitalization of £40.63 million and a PE ratio of -45.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.41.
About Empresaria Group (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Empresaria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresaria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.