Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Empresaria Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of EMR opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.06) on Friday. Empresaria Group has a 52-week low of GBX 49.31 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 94 ($1.22). The company has a market capitalization of £40.63 million and a PE ratio of -45.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.41.

About Empresaria Group

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent, temporary and contract, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

