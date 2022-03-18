Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:USOI)

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1116 per share on Friday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Shares of USOI opened at $5.44 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USOI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

