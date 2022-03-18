Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.13 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FL. Citigroup cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,781 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,475 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.