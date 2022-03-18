BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNPQY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($76.48) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($82.42) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($79.12) to €74.00 ($81.32) in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.66.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

