Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Update

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 68,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CCAP stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $545.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,864,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raymond Barrios bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,171. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 390,423 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

CCAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.