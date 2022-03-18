MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

MYTE opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.81. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter worth $930,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

