Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Lowered to $200.00 at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE HRI opened at $165.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.63. Herc has a 1-year low of $90.86 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Herc will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 30,131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,481,000 after buying an additional 320,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 615.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after buying an additional 268,475 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Herc by 31.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after buying an additional 261,582 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter worth $38,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.