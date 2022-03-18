Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Methanex Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

MEOH has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Methanex stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 178.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 118,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 136.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 279.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

