Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Holdings Increased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,700 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $80,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,544,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after buying an additional 97,685 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.92.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.